Secret Police Help Issue Nearly 10,000 Tickets Across New York State
With the help of hidden police vehicles, police confirmed they issued nearly 10,000 tickets in just one weekend across New York State.
New York State Police confirmed troopers issued 8,762 tickets and arrested 154 people for DWI during this year’s Labor Day weekend.
New York State Police Issue 8,762 Tickets During Labor Day Weekend
The initiative targeted impaired and reckless drivers between Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4. Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.
"During the campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the New York State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers. In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers were also watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who were not properly buckled up, and drivers that were violating the Move Over Law," New York State Police stated.
Tickets Issued Across New York State By New York State Police Troop Region
Western New York
- 707 tickets
North Country
- 695 tickets
Southern Tier
- 891 tickets
Central New York
- 907 tickets
Finger Lakes
- 817 tickets
Upper Hudson Valley
- 694 tickets
Capital Region
- 515 tickets
Lower Hudson Valley
- 1,291 tickets
Long Island
- 572 tickets
New York City
- 427 tickets
New York State Thruway
- 1,234 tickets
Sample Of Tickets Issued
Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued during this period:
- Speeding: 3,407
- Distracted Driving: 203
- Seatbelt violations: 383
- Move Over Law: 126
New York State Police Use Hidden Cars
New York State Police confirmed during the enforcement troopers used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.
"CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police states.
Over the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Troopers issued 9,748 tickets.
