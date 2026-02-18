Secret ICE Office Found Operating Quietly In The Hudson Valley

Sources tell Hudson Valley Post that ICE has secretly been operating out of an office building for months.

Hudson Valley Post has reported that ICE is looking into an office space in New Windsor and a large detention center in Chester

Hudson Valley Officials Protest ICE In Orange County

Community members are not happy with ICE opening an office in New Windsor.

A protest drew more than 250 people to New Windsor on Monday afternoon, rallying outside a building where organizers claim ICE has been quietly operating for months.

Officials tell Hudson Valley Post they believe that ICE has been secretly operating an office at 843 Union Avenue in the Town of New Windsor for at least three months.

Demonstrators are saying this week’s rally was the first of many.

Protesters from across the Hudson Valley say they’re concerned about what they call a growing federal immigration presence in the region, especially with the proposed detention center in Chester, and ICE’s ongoing ties to Orange County Jail.

ICE also reportedly set up offices on Long Island and in New Jersey. Officials note that those offices and the New Windsor office are a short drive from the ICE detention Center the White House wants to open in Chester.

Earlier this week, ICE confirmed that it purchased a facility located at 29 Elizabeth Drive in the Chester Industrial Park.

Local residents are demanding that the agency leave the Hudson Valley, while organizers urged elected officials to block any expansion.

