ICE Secretly Expanding In Hudson Valley, Across New York

There are growing concerns in the Hudson Valley after reports that ICE is secretly setting up an office space.

New reports suggest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is quietly opening up a new office in New Windsor, not far from Stewart International Airport.

Secret ICE Office Reportedly Opening Near Stewart Airport In Orange County, New York

It’s already raising alarms across the Hudson Valley.

According to reporting highlighted in a federal leasing investigation, ICE is rapidly expanding its footprint nationwide by securing office space in multiple locations, often without much public notice.

Hudson Valley Congressman Pat Ryan says that ICE is moving into offices at 843 Union Avenue in the Town of New Windsor.

The expansion is tied to a broader hiring surge and increased immigration enforcement efforts across the country.

Pat Ryan Is Outraged

Ryan is urgently demanding that ICE and Trump’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem provide answers.

"The Administration continues to escalate directly against the will of the people of the Hudson Valley, who strongly reject ICE’s dangerous, unconstitutional, un-American attempts to move into our community, terrorize our neighbors, and make us all less safe,” said Congressman Pat Ryan. “Especially after what we’ve seen in Minnesota – the surge of agents killing civilians, detaining children, and breaking into people’s homes, we should all be concerned about their repeated attempts to move into our community," Ryan said.

In a statement, Ryan warned the move was happening “without transparency” and said residents deserve to know exactly what the facility would be used for and how it could impact the community.

Ryan also raised concerns about the office’s proximity to Stewart Airport and questioned whether the location could play a role in immigration enforcement operations in the region. He stressed that communities should not be left in the dark about federal activity happening in their backyard.

So far, federal officials have not publicly detailed staffing, operations, or when the space could become active.

Part of a Larger Nationwide Push

The new office in New Windsor is part of a nationwide push. Investigations found ICE is planning or opening dozens, potentially more than 100, new offices across the United States as the agency expands staffing and enforcement capabilities.

ICE is also reportedly expanding in Woodbury, New York (Long Island), and Roseland, New Jersey.

Officials note that all these locations, and the New Windsor office, are all within an hour and a half from a warehouse in Chester, New York, that DHS is pursuing as an immigrant detention center.

