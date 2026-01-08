Massive ICE Center Secretly Planned For Hudson Valley, New York

Leaked documents suggest that a massive ICE immigration center may be on the way to the Hudson Valley.

Reports indicate that a massive, vacant warehouse in Chester could soon become one of the most contentious sites in the Hudson Valley.

New ICE Facility Proposed For Orange County, New York

The old Pep Boys warehouse in Chester is being eyed as a federal processing hub that could handle up to 1,500 migrants at a time.

Federal officials are quietly preparing plans to turn the old Pep Boys Warehouse in the village of Chester into a large-scale immigrant processing center, according to internal ICE documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Officials from the Hudson Valley are furious that they found out this news from The Washington Post instead of the White House.

Congressman Pat Ryan blasted the proposal. He called it “like (Amazon) Prime, but with human beings,” saying the community will never accept it.

"It’s disgusting, infuriating, and un-American, Our community will not stand for it,” Ryan said.

The 401,000-square-foot site is part of a nationwide plan to process and move up to 80,000 migrants through converted warehouses across the country.

"I am against any and all ICE presence in Chester," Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said. "The well-documented abuses and illegal actions being carried out by this president's Department of Homeland Security have no place in our town. I will work with the village of Chester and any other government entity or official to keep any potential ICE facility out of Chester."

If approved, Chester would become home to Orange County’s second ICE facility.

