Saugerties Native, Ian Flanigan, Ready for The Voice Finale

It's that time again, and this time it's more important than ever.

You're probably used to our weekly post by this point, but a little reminder never hurt. If you haven't been paying attention to reality television, then you probably missed out on some really fantastic local talent.

Signer/songwriter Ian Flanigan from Saugerties has been wowing the celebrity judges and America for the last few weeks on NBC's The Voice.

The Ulster County native has been representing for Blake Shelton and Team Blake since the end of October. Flanigan has not only wowed Blake, but he's also left Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend speechless and in awe of his amazing talent.

Week to week Ian has put his best performances on the line for new and old fans across the US. Last week, however, was a close call. After his performance of Sarah McLachlan's "Angel" during the Top 9 performance round, Ian found himself in the Instant save.

Ian performed Travis Tritt's "Anymore" for an Instant Save and it's was that final push. That performance solidified his spot in The Voice Top 5 and in the finale.

Tonight (Monday, December 14th) is the big night. Ian and the rest of the Top 5 will be performing live on The Voice at 8 pm. Each contestant will be singing 3 songs apiece. Voting begins immediately after the show airs at 10 pm. Votes will be accepted until 7 am Tuesday (December 15th) morning at 7 am.

Each voter can vote 10 times 3 different ways. So 30 total votes. Here's how you can vote for Ian:

Google Assistant: say "Hey Google, Vote on The Voice."

NBC.com/VOICEVOTE

The Voice Mobile App

Don't miss Ian Flanigan on the finale of NBC's The Voice TONIGHT at 8 pm on NBC.

LET'S GO IAN!