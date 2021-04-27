Saugerties Superstar Releasing New Music with Blake Shelton

2020 was a weird year for a lot of people, but for Ian Flannigan, it was the year he made it big on NBC's The Voice.

Back in October of 2020, Ian Flannigan of Saugerties captured the hearts (and ears) of millions on the singing competition The Voice. Coach, and country music superstar, Blake Shelton knew right away that Ian's voice needed to be heard.

Week after week, Ian impressed the judges and fans gaining enough votes through social media, texting, and calls to make it all the way to the finals. He performed covers of songs from artists like the Zac Brown Band, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings.

Team Blake was well represented in the finale, unfortunately, Ian came in 3rd place. But that's okay because now he's making a name for himself in the music industry with a little help from his coach.

Ian took to social media this week to announce he has a new single coming out on Friday May 14th, 2021. The song is called "Grow Up" featuring, none other than, Blake Shelton.

You can pre-add the song on several different music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, deezer, and TIDAL.

You can get a quick preview from a clip that Ian shared on his Facebook page earlier this week:

Ian's not the only local talent from the Ulster County area. At the beginning of 2021, Laila Mach made a splash on American Idol, making it to Hollywood and impressing judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Mach was sadly kicked off before the live television rounds however, she's been getting a bunch of attention for her original music.

