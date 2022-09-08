Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life

Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire.

Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Facebook Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.

K9 Farrell's name holds a special meaning. The pup was named in honor of a fallen Hudson Valley Sergeant. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office writes:

Farrell was named in honor of Sergeant Shawn M. Farrell II of Accord who died on April 24, 2014 while serving in Afghanistan with the United States Army 10th Mountain Division.

During his time in Ulster County, K-9 Farrell tallied over twenty-five successful tracks of missing people and twelve criminal apprehensions. He was also responsible for several drug seizures and was known to participate in demonstrations all around the Hudson Valley and Ulster County.

Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Facebook Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

Unfortunately, a leg injury, that required several surgeries, has forced the K-9 into retirement. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office gave K-9 Farrell a beautiful send-off wrapping up their statement with the following:

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Farrell for his years of dedicated and exemplary service to the citizens of Ulster County and this agency.

According to the social media post, K-9 Farrell will stick with his handler and retire to family life with Deputy Slinsky.

If you see K-9 Farrell around town, make sure to give him extra belly rubs and treats.

