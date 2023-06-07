Dirt Track Remains Closed for Track Repairs in New York

Race fans may be disappointed because they were looking forward to getting back out on the track Friday Night but one thing is for sure they are all very understanding and supportive. The Accord Speedway made the tough decision to postpone opening again and it seems their racers and fans support the decision.

Unfortunately, it appears that all the hard work that is being put into getting the track back up to race-ready conditions is taking longer than they had hoped. The Accord Speedway posted on social media this morning (June 6, 2023) that there will be no practice or racing this Friday, June 9th.

Accord Speedway in Ulster County New York Close for Track Repairs

PC: Kevin Berryman PC: Kevin Berryman loading...

After the post hit Facebook many racers and fans took the time to show their support and encouragement for the decision that Palmer Family is putting into getting the track back up to speed. They also were very supportive of the companies that have stepped up to help fix the track.

One race fan went as far as to say -

I think when you finally announce the RE Opening of the 2023 season. It will be a SOLD OUT crowd for many weeks. Nobody in the race world can be blind to the effort that is being put forth by the Palmer family and Accord Track crew and volunteers. (via Facebook - Jason - The Official Accord Speedway)

SEE Also: Accord Speedway Temporarily Closed due to Track Conditions

Last week I told you how the Accord Speedway was forced to cancel their weekend race over Memorial Day due to track conditions. They have actually been working on getting the track set right since trying to open for the season in April.

New York Dirt Track Temporarily Closed due to Track Conditions

PC: Kevin Berryman / Canva PC: Kevin Berryman / Canva loading...

Why is Accord Speedway Closed in Ulster County New York

On May 30th they made the announcement that they were going to suspend racing until they re-did the track which they hoped would take a week. Many local businesses came to the aid of Accord Speedway to help them get the track in order. This a true sign that the community and the race fans are ready to help and make sure that Accord Speedway continues its long tradition of dirt track racing in the Hudson Valley.

Can You Name All These Movie Cars

20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies Cars & Movies