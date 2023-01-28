The snow may be on the ground but it is never too early to make a racing plan. The 2023 dirt track season in the Hudson Valley is set to get underway just over two months from now on April 7, 2023.

Both the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) and the Accord Speedway announced their opening date last week. Full schedules are being prepared for both tracks even though there was some concern that the OCFS was not going to have a 2023 season due to rumors that the property had been sold.

Dirt Track Racing Schedules for the Hudson Valley

OCFS will get the season starting in April with two nights of racing on Friday, April 7th, and Saturday, April 8th. The track will host its annual motorsports show on March 25th and 26th. Along with the regular Saturday night race schedule OCFS will also welcome back favorite events including Nostalgia Night, Eve of Destruction, and Eastern States Weekend to close out the season.

Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York 2023 Racing Schedule

Accord Speedway will open its season officially on Friday, May 5th, 2023. No word on whether the night will have a Cinco De Mayo theme but the racing is sure to be hot and exciting. Back in December Accord Speedway announced that the 2023 season will include Vintage Modified Division. This is sure to add to the weekly excitement.

Accord Speedway Open Night for the 2023 Racing Season

In an effort to preserve dirt racing history and offer a unique entertainment opportunity for the community, Accord has teamed up with vintage modified drivers and owners to form the Accord Speedway Vintage Modifieds which will debut as a branded class/series at Accord Speedway starting in 2023. (The Official Accord Speedway via Facebook)

