Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County

I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.

The Monster Truckz Chaos Tour is coming to Accord Speedway at 299 Whitfield Road on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7PM, Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2PM and 7PM, and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2PM. It’s going to be a fun and wild weekend of massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, racing, doing crazy jumps and other things that you never thought possible. Like jumping 80 feet into the air and crashing into the Wall of Death.

Not only does the Monster Truckz Chaos Tour feature all of the above, you’ll also get to check out the Monster Truckz Tour Pit Party where you can ride in a Monster Truck, get up close to a truck, meet the Monster Truckz stars, and even get autographs. And then there is Captain Chaos who will be crashing and destroying everything in his path. It’s a full hour and a half of pure fun for the whole family.

Want to be part of the massive Monster Truckz Chaos Tour when they land in Accord? You can get your tickets, find out about free tickets for kids, and get all the details by visiting the Monster Truckz website.

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley

10 Crazy Items Available at Mark Ruffalo's Hudson Valley Store Here are ten pretty wild items that are available at Sunny's Pop , the Narrowsburg boutique owned by Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise.