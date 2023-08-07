Back in April, I was happy to tell you that there would be a racing season at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York. There had been some speculation that the racing season would not happen when word of the track being sold broke last year.

Fast forward to this month and so far they have had a great season of motorsports at the Orange County Fair Speedway. Just last month they even hosted an American Flat Track Motocross Event.

Racing Schedule for the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York

If you check the schedule for the rest of the 2023 season at the Orange County Fair Speedway you will see they have lots of action planned right through to October when the track will again host Motocross plus Eastern State on the weekend of October 21 through the 22.

One of the events happening between now and the end of the season at the long-running dirt track in Middletown, New York is a first responders night. Bring the family out this coming Saturday (August 12, 2023) for a night of racing which will honor the men and women who are out there for all of us every day.

First Responders Honored at Dirt Track in Middletown, New York

The Orange County Fair Speedway will be honoring fire, police, EMT and military that night during racing and they have also waived admission for those who show ID. First Responders with ID will be offering free admission to both the Grandstand and the Drive-In. The is sponsored by Goosetown Communications. Children 12 & under are free as well so bring the whole family.

