Catskill Fly Fishing Museum to Hold Big Benefit for Enthusiasts

Catskill Fly Fishing Museum to Hold Big Benefit for Enthusiasts

Stephen Schauer

Do you love to go fly fishing but want to learn more about it? Do you want to enjoy a day with instructors, lunch and other perks and a reason to visit the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum?

You're in luck! There is a great day of amazing experience that will be taking place at the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum in Livingston Manor NY on June 15, 2023.

What will be taking place at the Musuem that particular day?

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
loading...

The Fly-Fishing Center and Museum will be holding a luncheon to benefit the Garnet Health Medical Center on that day in June. June 15 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. The event will take place rain or shine and include instruction and demos for casting and fly tying, along with a tour of the museum and center.  

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: How to get a lifetime fishing license in New York State? 

How much does the event cost and what does it include?

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
loading...

The event will cost $50 and includes lunch, advanced registration is required. Also included in the $50 registration is a 1-year membership to the Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum. The museum is located at 1031 Old Route 17, Livingston Manor, NY.

Is there a particular place that you like to go fly-fishing? Would you care to share that with us? Don't worry, we won't tell anyone.

RECALL: This Particular Kids Fishing Pole Has Been Recalled

A recall has been issued for the Lil Anglers Recalls Children's Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos.

Here is a house that every Fly Fisher Person would love to live in, for a cool $7.2 Million

You could own a slice of Wyoming's extraordinary fishing pie.

Huge: You Can Find the Largest Fishing Fly in the World in Utah

You can find the largest fishing fly in the world in Utah. Take a look at this huge fishing fly in Dutch John which is over 36 feet long and weighs three tons.
Filed Under: Accord New York, Catskill NY, fly fishing, Hudson Valley Fishing, Hudson Valley NY, New York State
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post