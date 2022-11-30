Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene they located a female who was deceased.

Unattended Death Investigation Underway

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating what they are calling an "unattended death" in the Town of Olive. According to a press release, detectives are reporting in their preliminary investigation into the death that it "does not appear suspicious in nature at this time." The deceased woman's identity is being withheld at this time until authorities can notify family members.

Woman's Body found on the Grounds of Onteora School District?

Once the discovery of the deceased was made a notification was sent to some parents of students at the Onteora School District regarding the incident stating that the body was found close to the school. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office addressed that rumor saying, "For clarification and transparency, the decedent was NOT located on school property, there is NO connection between the decedent and the school district, and there is NO safety threat to the school district or the public regarding this investigation." This investigation remains open and active at this time.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted by members of the Town of Olive Police, the New York State Police, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police, and Olive First Aid.

