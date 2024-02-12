Central Hudson Confirms Major Change For New York Customers

Central Hudson announced its next phase in billing change to increase customer "confidence."

Central Hudson confirmed it's starting the next phase of its monthly meter reading implementation plan.

Central Hudson Making Change For Ulster County, Sullivan County Customers

Central Hudson Facebook/Canva Central Hudson Facebook/Canva loading...

The company is starting to transition approximately 63,000 customers, predominantly in Ulster County, over to a regular monthly meter reading schedule.

“We’re pleased to inform our customers that we’re moving forward with our monthly meter reading implementation plan,” Central Hudson President and CEO Christopher Capone said. “The practice of issuing bills with bi-monthly estimates has become a pain point for many of our customers."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Google Google loading...

Central Hudson says officials sent a communication to customers in the following municipalities to make them aware of the conversion: Denning, Esopus, Hurley, Kingston, Marbletown, Neversink (Sullivan County), Olive, Rochester, Rosendale, Saugerties, Ulster, Wawarsing and Woodstock.

Customers do not have to take any action to complete this transition, officials say.

"Converting the towns located in Central Hudson’s Kingston Operating District to a monthly meter reading schedule is the third phase of the Utility’s measured implementation plan, and largest segment of customers transitioned over to date. Once complete approximately one-third of Central Hudson’s customers will be on monthly meter reading schedules," Central Hudson stated in a press release.

Changes Coming Soon To Orange, Duchess County

Central Hudson Central Hudson loading...

Central Hudson expects to make the transition to monthly meter reading schedules in parts of Orange and Dutchess counties in the spring.

"Transitioning to monthly meter reading schedules will not entirely eliminate the need for estimated bills. Certain circumstances including severe weather that causes widespread outages, or instances where a representative cannot access a meter to obtain a reading can still result in an estimated bill," Central Hudson added.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Newburgh, Fishkill, Poughkeepsie

Canva Canva loading...

Central Hudson customers in the Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Fishkill operating districts can expect a change in the Spring 2024.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"We have heard their concerns and believe monthly meter reads will provide confidence that a customer’s bill aligns with their actual usage on a monthly basis. We feel this is a critical step in restoring trust in Central Hudson," Capone added.

New York Local Snowfall Estimates For Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Following the Super Bowl, a superstorm is ready to tackle the Hudson Valley. Here are the latest snowfall totals across the state. Here are the latest snowfall totals across the state.

New York Local Snowfall Estimates For Tuesday, February 13, 2024 A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas in Upstate New York by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Monday night February 12th through Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Snow will start early Tuesday for most areas in Upstate New York. Snowfall estimates this storm range from a few inches in areas north of Saratoga Springs to up to a foot possible in the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Here are the latest estimated snowfall amounts from the NWS for the Capital Region, Upstate, and surrounding areas in NY. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.