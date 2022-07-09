Can You Spot Saugerties, NY in New ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Trailer?

'A' is back and terrorizing students in Millwood Pennsylvania...or is it Saugerties, New York? The HBO Max reboot of Pretty Little Liars finally received a premier date and 2 trailers for the new series.

In the summer of 2021 news broke that the creator of teen dramas Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be filming his latest drama series in the Hudson Valley. A spin-off of Freeforms Pretty Little Liars was in the works.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is an HBO Max production and for the last few months was filming all over Ulster County. The show had also been casting locals as extras and day players. From trick-or-treaters to football players, fresh faces were needed.

If you were lucky enough to earn your way on set, you may just see yourself on the small screen within the next few weeks. HBO Max just dropped the first trailer for the show.

Can you spot the Hudson Valley in the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin trailers below?

Did you recognize any local hot spots? Let us know on Facebook!

Here's a quick breakdown of the PLL spin-off according to HBO Max:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own.

As a fan of the original Pretty Little Liars, I must say the reboot looks absolutely terrifying. 10x scarier than Spencer and her evil twin, right?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Refico, Zaria, and Malia Pyles. Find out all about 'A' when PLL premiers July 28th on HBO Max.

