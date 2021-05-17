Ian Flanigan to Perform Monday Night on The Voice

Life after NBC's The Voice is treating Ian Flanigan kindly.

The singer-songwriter from Saugerties won over millions when he appeared on the reality show in the fall of 2020. Flanigan was picked up by Team Blake on the premiere episode.

It looks like Flanigan's former coach and country superstar, Blake Shelton, has taken Ian under his wing. Shelton joins Flanigan on his brand new song Grow Up which is out now. Take a listen:

We talked to Ian earlier this week and he told us that he will be debuting the song, with Blake, this Monday, May 17th at 8 PM on The Voice. Ole Savanah in Kingston will be hosting a watch party where you can get together with Ian's friends and family to show your support.

Signed photos and t-shirts will be raffled off and proceeds will go to Saugerties-based organization, Hope Rocks. The Hope Rocks website explains that they are "focused on bringing hope to those who are suffering the effects of addiction, depression, and social isolation." Ian has worked closely with Hope Rocks in the past and has performed at several of their events.

If you'd like to make a reservation to attend The Voice watch party on Monday, May 18th, call Ole Savanah at 845-331-4283.

You can catch Ian Flanigan this summer when he makes a tour stop in Pawling. On August 5th, Ian will play Daryl's House in a in-person and virtual show.

More details on how to get your tickets can be found at the Daryl's House website.

The Most Wikipedia Searched Person From Your Hudson Valley Town The Hudson Valley's Most Wikipedia Searched Celebs

Stars That Have Lived in Millbrook