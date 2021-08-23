5 Fun Country Concerts All in One Week in the Hudson Valley
It is going to be a big week of Country music in the Hudson Valley. There are 6 big shows you won't want to miss. The hard part maybe trying to decide who you want to see on Thursday (August 26, 2021). It won't be an easy choice. I would say maybe just leave it up to chance a flip a coin.
Here is this week's line up of shows:
Jimmie Allen
Tuesday Aug 24th - Jimmie Allen will be at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck the show is at 8PM Grandstand. This year grandstand shows at the DC Fair are free with paid fair admission.
Thursday Aug 26th - Brantley Gilbert will be at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown. Tickets are on sale now at orangecountyfairspeedway.net
Thursday Aug 26th - Ian Flanigan will be at the Dutchess County Fair the showtime is 7:30 PM at the fairgrounds grandstand. This year all grandstand shows are free with paid fair admission.
Friday Aug 27th - Chayce Beckham will be at the Dutchess County Fair the showtime is 8PM at the Grandstand. All DC Fair grandstand shows free with paid fair admission this year.
Saturday Aug 28th - Old Dominion will be at Bethel Woods Center for the Art in Bethel. Showtime is 7PM and ticket are on sale now through the Bethel Woods Box Office.