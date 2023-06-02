What You Need to Know About 6 Popular County Fairs in New York

It does not matter how old you are the idea of being able to go to the County Fair always sounds like a great idea. You wait all year for the opportunity to load up friends and family and head out for a day or night of fair food and fun.

I put together a quick schedule for you of a few of the county fairs you can attend this summer. The great thing about these fairs is they all run at separate times so feel free to make it a point to go to as many as can.

The Orange County Fair in Middletown, New York

Orange County Fair will run Thursday through Sunday starting on July 20th, 2023, until Sunday, July 30th at the Orange County Fairgrounds on Wisner Avenue in Middletown, New York. New this year at the fair is the Anastasini Circus. There will be a return of the Monster Truck show, a fireworks night, and lots of new rides. Tickets are on sale right now with special offers to help you save money.

The Greene County Youth Fair in Greenville, New York

Greene County Youth Fair will happen July 27th, 2023 through the 30th at Angel Canna Town Park and Mountian Avenue in Cairo, New York. The fair runs from 9 AM to 9 PM and offers so much to see and do. There are livestock shows, fashion shows, tractor pulls, and many demos including a K9 Demonstration. They also have a night of fireworks planned.

The Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, New York

Ulster County Fair will be held at the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz, New York from Tuesday, August 1st straight through Sunday, August 6th. Enjoy six big nights of entertainment included in the price of fair admission. There are rides, 4-H milkshakes, and plenty of fair food vendors. This fair has a pay-one-price ticket that includes your riders and the entertainment tent with admission.

The Delaware County Fair in Walton, New York

Delaware County Fair is in the books for August 14th through Saturday the 19th at the Fairgrounds on Fair Street in Walton, New York. Tickets for this year's fair go on sale July 8th at 9 AM. New This year will be a Giant Sand Sculpture. a Cornhole Tournament and fair favorites will be back such as the demolition derby. The fair has a full schedule of entertainment lined up for the family and over 150 vendors returning this year.

The Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, New York

Dutchess County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York from August 22nd through the 27th. Tribute bands along with Nashville country artists including Brantley Gilbert, Cooper Allen, and Chris Cagle are scheduled for the grandstand. Tickets for those shows and the fair are on sale now. Rides, food, and fun are what this week at the fair is all about. They have a Dutchess Fair App you can load on your phone so you have the latest information about the fair.

The Columbia County Fair in Chatham, New York

Columbia County Fair runs from August 30th this year through Monday, September 4th at the fairgrounds on 182 Hudson Street in Chatham, New York. They are self-described as six days of fun for all ages. Enjoy 4H programs, antique tractor pulls, Columbia County's Got Talent Show, and of course lots of food, rides, and fun.

So Be Sure To Hit the Road This Summer for Fair Fun

