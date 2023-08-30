Brantley Gilbert Pauses Rhinebeck, New York Concert to Thank WWII Vet

And just like that, the 177th Dutchess County Fair has come to a close, but not without a handful of special moments.

You never know what's going to happen at The Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York, especially during fair season. Last week, the 177th Dutchess County Fair kicked off with fabulous weather and groups of families and friends coming together for a few days of fun.

Each day brought a new adventure to the fair, from Dock Dogs flying through the air to "dinosaurs" roaming the grounds. But on Wednesday, August 23, things really started rocking.

Brantley Gilbert Rocks The Dutchess County Fair

Wednesday's Grandstand performance was one for the books. Country singer/outlaw Brantley Gilbert was slated to perform and drove in tons of country music fans to the fairgrounds.

BG kicked off the show rocking a Rhinebeck Fire Department t-shirt and came in hot. Literally. I've never seen pyrotechnics during a show at the fairgrounds.

Towards the end of Brantley's set someone in the audience caught his eye and caused him to stop everything.

Country Star Pauses NY Concert For WWII Veteran

Thankfully, it wasn't because a fan threw something at him or a fight in the audience. No, Brantley Gilbert stopped his concert to thank someone in the audience. Sitting up by the barricade was a World War II veteran, proudly rocking a WWII veteran hat. Brantley saw it and just had to say 'Thank You."

In a video recap posted to Instagram, Gilbert is seen jumping off the stage and extending his hand to the older gentleman. He then goes on to thank him and let the crowd know there is a World War II veteran in attendance.

If you see this gentleman around the Hudson Valley make sure to thank him for his service. You can take a look at the full video from Brantley Gilbert's team below:

