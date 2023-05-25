One Dutchess County area had a sign up and there's a very special meaning behind it. The other day I was driving around, heading to the grocery store and had to make a quick stop at the Beekman Library in Beekman, New York. Beekman is a cute, small town in Dutchess County and it's known for something pretty amazing.

Interesting sign in Beekman, NY:

A sign really caught my attention, the top part said "Welcome to the Town of Beekman", but the bottom part of the sign said, "Beekman is a Purple Heart Community." I wondered...what exactly is a Purple Heart Community?

What is a Purple Heart Community?

A little backstory, the Purple Heart is a medal that is awarded to U.S. Military Members who have been wounded or killed in combat. It can make you a bit emotional when you think about the medal and what it really stands for. When a town is a 'Purple Heart Community' it means the location recognizes all the people who have sacrificed and served for our country and those who have received a Purple Heart and their families.

A "Purple Heart Community" also tries to foster an environment of goodwill among those who have served and their families, promote patriotism, support legislative initiatives, and, the important part, NEVER FORGOT the sacrifices people have made for our freedom. It's really cool to see this and the signs give you a nice sense of community.

A big thank you to all the brave men and women who have served and to their families. Also, thank you to the Town of Beekman for the support and recognition.

