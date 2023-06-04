Hyde Park Starts New ‘Hometown Hero” Banner Program

There are many ways for people to pay tribute to veteran's and military who have served or who are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. How is one small town in the Hudson Valley trying to pay tribute to their military members?

How can you pay tribute to your loved ones who at one time lived in this tiny town? Keep reading for all the information.

Which town is saluting former and current military members in the Hudson Valley?

The town that is paying tribute to their veteran's and military members is Hyde Park. The Hometown Heroes Banner Program was started by the Town and its Veteran's Committe. The family members of the veteran or active-duty military can purchase one of the banners that will hang in the town. The banner will show their name, the dates that they served, their branch of military and any honors that they may have received.

What does a family member need to do to be able to pay tribute with one of the banners?

For each military member, there is a form that needs to be filled out completely, along with a copy of the service members DD-214. The cost of the banner is $250 for each one.

Once the banners are hung, they should be able to last about three years. The first banners that will go up are for those persons who were KIA/MIA/POW's. If you are interested in getting one of these banners to honor your family member or loved ones, you can reach out to the Hyde Park NY Veteran's Committee.

