Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Supermarket In The Hudson Valley

A suspect is in custody after a newborn baby was found abandoned inside the bathroom of a Hudson Valley supermarket.

Police say the baby was found abandoned around 6:40 a.m. and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In ShopRite Bathroom In White Plains, Westchester County

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An investigation is underway after the infant was discovered inside a ShopRite restroom in White Plains. The baby was found in the women's bathroom inside the City Center shopping.

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"The circumstances surrounding this event are heart-wrenching, and our thoughts remain with the infant during their recovery," the White Plains Department of Public Safety told Hudson Valley Post.

The infant was then rushed to White Plains Hospital.

Baby Rushed To Hospital, Now Listed In Stable Condition

Photo by Katie Smith on Unsplash a baby crying while laying on a bed

In an update, officials confirmed the baby is now in "stable condition" at the hospital. Westchester County Child Protective Services is aiding in the child’s future care.

The White Plains Police Department is reminding residents of New York State's "Safe Haven" law, which allows parents to anonymously and legally surrender their newborn to designated safe locations.

Suspect Is In Custody

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash grocery store aisle with stocked shelves

Also in its update, police confirmed that an unnamed suspect is in custody. But as of this writing, charges haven't been filed.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

"Multiple crime scenes have been processed or are nearing completion, and investigators are continuing to conduct numerous witness and informational interviews," police said. "The department is working in close conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office regarding potential criminal charges."

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