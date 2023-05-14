American Idol Legend Chris Daughtry Announces New York Show Date

Last year, Daughtry graced the Hudson Valley by performing at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center on August 30th. This year, Chris Daughtry is out on the road once again, but this time, he's going solo. No, he is not breaking apart from the band, he is doing an acoustic tour around the states, and I couldn't be more excited! Ticket sales just went live TODAY!

Chris Daughtry's Latest Ups and Downs

Since placing 4th on Season 5 of American Idol, Chris Daughtry and his band Daughtry have become one of the most successful rock bands to have come out of the 2000s. Their first album alone reached sales of over six million in the United States alone. Since 2006, Daughtry continues to sell out shows and win over fans. Their latest album, Dearly Beloved, debuted in 2021. Daughtry has also had some incredible collaborations lately, such as the latest collab with Lzzy Hale doing a cover of Journey's "Separate Ways."

While music was doing great, tragedy struck Chris Daughtry's family. In the fall of 2021, right around the time that Dearly Beloved was about to come out, he lost both his mother and his 25-year-old daughter Hannah in a week's span of each other.

Chris Daughtry spoke with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzales, saying,

"I'm feeling good. I've cried more in the last two months than I have in my entire life, and it's becoming difficult to stay hydrated," the rocker admitted. "And I say that because it was healing, it was great that I took the time off and spent away from everything — social media... I just needed that break. There was a time where I just felt like, there's no way I can perform. I don't feel like I can be in front of people."

About being back on the road, Chris Daughtry had this to say,

"Now, I'm at a point where I feel like I'm able to be in front of people. I feel like I've dealt with — it's never gonna go away, obviously — but I feel like I took the time needed to really process and deal with it in private and not feel like I have to put on a face for people. Now I'm okay with talking about it...

The loss is still very hard on him nonetheless. Take this powerful performance from Louisville, KY on September 7th, about a year after his daughter's passing. This is by far one of the most passionate and beautifully painful performances I've seen.

Daughtry Announces "Acoustic - Bare Bones Tour"

Daughtry is taking his "Acoustic - Bare Bones Tour" to New York this summer! He will be playing at The Paramount in Huntington, New York (which made our list of Best Venues in New York at Number 13) on August 22nd. The latest acoustic tour will also feature special guest, guitarist, singer/songwriter Ayron Jones.

If you can't make the show at The Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York, don't worry, because he'll be close by for other shows around that time. Here is a list of the most ideal dates and locations:

Of course, there is nothing stopping you from going to any other of the shows on the tour, like heading out to Washington and Oregon in September. I'm just listing a few reasonable distances from the Hudson Valley. Tickets just went on sale today! You can check out his whole list of tour dates here.