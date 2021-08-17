August has been traditionally a big month for music festivals, at least here in the Hudson Valley. You may recall there was a really big one a few years back in Bethel. And by a few, I mean 52 years. The tradition continues Aug. 20 - 22 with the Waywayanda Music on the Farm Festival in Orange County.

Waywayanda Music on the Farm has some big name headliners, including Rick Derringer, former Lynyrd Skynyrd member Artimus Pyle, Pat Travers, and country/rock favorites Sawyer Brown, just to name a few. There will be an All Star Celebrity Band featuring long time Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto. Joey Molland from Badfinger will also be playing. Not to mention countless bands from the Hudson Valley and beyond. Plus, there will lots of vendors for your eating and shopping pleasure. Music on the Farm kicks off at 5PM on Friday, Aug. 20 at Sunflower Valley Farm on Route 366 in New Hampton and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22.

One of the best parts about it is that this year’s Waywayanda Music on the Farm concert will benefit Tunnels to Towers, and they will be offering free Friday tickets to first responders, military, and veterans with valid id. An amazing show that will benefit a great charity? Sounds like a win/win to me.

If it’s a rocking and fun weekend you’re looking for, then head to Waywayanda Music on the Farm Aug. 20 - Aug. 22 at Sunflower Valley Farm in Orange County. For the full line up, schedules, tickets, and more information, visit the Music on the Farm website.

