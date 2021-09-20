Poughkeepsie’s Free Concert Series on the Hudson

I will admit that only a couple of weeks ago I wrote an article about how many towns and cities along the Hudson River have gone from questionable to sensational. I also cited Poughkeepsie for not being one of those cities. And I’m a long time resident of the City of Poughkeepsie. I think we have the potential, but we just haven’t gotten there yet.

So, I feel I should also write an article when the City does something that points us in the right direction. I was really happy to read that the City of Poughkeepsie is presenting a free concert series this fall at Kaal Rock Park, right on the Hudson River. And we’re talking about really popular and talented Hudson Valley bands.

The next concert in the series is coming up this Saturday, Sept. 25 from 4:30PM - 6:30PM, featuring Ulster County (and beyond) favorites Lara Hope and The Ark-Tones. If you love rockabilly, you're going to love this band. Lara Hope never fails to bring a smile with her fun music, so get ready to dance and party. On Saturday, Oct. 9, The Dylan Doyle Band brings blues, rock and swing music to Kaal Rock Park, also from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. And the concerts are free to the public.

Kaal Rock Park is in the City of Poughkeepsie, right on the Hudson River just North of the Mid Hudson Bridge. It’s a beautiful spot, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a fall afternoon. Great views, close friends and family, and great music.

