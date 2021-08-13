Big Name Jam Bands Playing this Weekend in the Catskills

Love the Grateful Dead? Can’t get enough Jerry Garcia music? Could you listen to jam bands all day long? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might want to take a ride to the Catskills this coming weekend. There is a concert going on that you’re going to love.

It’s The Catskill Mountain Jubilee, this Thursday, Aug. 12 - Saturday, Aug. 14 at Blackthorne Resort, 348 Sunside Road in East Durham. You’ll get to listen to some of your favorite music in one of the most beautiful areas in the country… the Catskill Mountains. And the Blackthorne Resort is one of the nicest places in the Catskills.

The lineup for The Catskill Mountain Jubilee is mighty impressive. Dark Star Orchestra, Lotus, Melvin Seals and JGB, and a slew of really cool jam bands from the Hudson Valley and beyond. There will also be lots of vendors, a standup comedy show, an interactive art experience, even an acrobatics show. And Dark Star Orchestra will be playing a total of four sets through the weekend! Keep in mind that even in the middle of a heat wave, the temperatures stay pretty cool up in the Catskills.

Does this sound like a fun way to spend the weekend? Especially the weekend that happens to be the 52nd anniversary of the Woodstock Arts and Music Festival? I know a lot of people that would think so. Are you one of them? You can get 2 day tickets, 3 day tickets and kids tickets for The Catskill Mountain Jubilee right here.

