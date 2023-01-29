Beloved Hudson Valley Venue Nominated As Best Music Museum

Imagine if you were able to travel back in time to the 1969 Woodstock Festival and visit a museum filled with historic music memorabilia? This is possible in Sullivan County.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Brings So Much To The Community

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. People from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center, museum, classes and exhibits, events and more. They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs to the Hudson Valley as well. They have offered wellness programs to the community.

Bethel Wood Has Added Different Events For All Age Groups

It's music to my ears when I hear about more events and shows going on at Bethel Woods.

I have attended my different concerts here, been to the museum a handful of times, walked through the Bindy Bazaar trail, visited the gift shop, attended Peace, Love & Lights and explored the grounds.

The Bindy Bazaar Trail Is Similar To Taking A Walk Down Memory Lane

Allison Kay, Canva

The Bindy Bazaar trail showcases the grounds where the exchanging of goods happened during the Woodstock festival. Upon visiting the Bindy Bazaar Trail, I was greeted by a fellow Bethel Woods lover. This man explained how he was present in 1969 for the festival and was a part of the transactions taking place at that time.

Peace, Love & Lights Was A Magical, Christmas Experience

Peace, Love & Lights was a magical, drive thru, Christmas experience. I have also experienced Bethel Wood's exhibits such as their Lights, Color, Fashion Exhibit which showcased the fashion of the 1960's in San Diego, California.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Welcomes New Performers And Those Who Also Performed in 1969

Allison Kay

The concerts at Bethel Woods have been incredible and uplifting. Last summer, I had the chance to see The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, Dead & Co.Phish, Santana and more.

Did You Hear About The Concert Lineup For Bethel Woods 2023 Season?

While the 2022 line up for the concert season was incredible, we also have a lot to look forward to this year.

Guests have the opportunity to see Graham Nash perform in an intimate setting at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

The 2023 concert season lineup will continue to grow on their website and social media.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Was Recognized By USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards

Bethel Woods made an announcement on social media. They were excited about the recent award that they won.

According to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts,

"We are so excited to announce that we've been nominated in the USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards for . If you love Woodstock, the 1960s, and how all of those things came together to form an ever-lasting community, please consider voting for us here → https://bit.ly/BWBest10"

Currently, Bethel Woods is ranked 3 out of 20.

What was your favorite concert at Bethel Woods? Who would you like to see perform there? Share with us below.

