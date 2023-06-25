New Music Recording Studio and Retreat Opens in Catskill, NY

As if the Hudson Valley is packed with tons of musical experiences already, a new attraction is opening up in Catskill. As a musician myself, I really want to try this place out!

Little Big North Studio Opens in Catskill, New York

Little Big North is a recording studio retreat on 12 wooded acres about 5 miles west of the historic Village of Catskill and 100 miles north of New York City. Little Big North offers comprehensive packages for musicians looking for studio time, mixing, editing, post-production and mastering.

Along with all the flora and fauna that surrounds it, the studio draws its inspiration from legendary American studios like Stax in Memphis, Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Gold Star and Sound City in LA, Hitsville USA in Detroit and many more. Besides producing some of the greatest music of the 60’s and 70’s, these studios all punched above their weight because, along with the abundance of talent they attracted, they had a sound and a vibe all their own.

Founder Jim Malone built Little Big North in the spirit of these studios. He's taken what he has learned in his 30 years of music creation and 15 years of furniture making and woodworking. He wanted to build an environment to retreat, relax and record that's designed to inspire by connecting artists to nature.

About Jim Malone, Founder of Little Big North

Jim Malone is a lifelong musician and songwriter. He was the leader of two bands in the 90’s—Richmond, Virginias’ Left Exit and New York City based, Standpipe. He was the original voice director and ADR engineer for the first four seasons of Pokémon and has adapted and produced many Anime titles. Additionally he was the supervising producer for several Saturday morning cartoons produced by 4Kids Productions where he also contributed over twenty opening theme and featured songs.

While living in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the 90’s he founded Little Big Horn Studios and Rosebud Creek Records. In 2007, Malone took a left turn into woodworking and started CounterEvolution, a sustainable furniture brand that designed and produced finely crafted pieces exclusively from reclaimed bowling lanes. While Jim never left music creation—he wrote, recorded and produced 3 CDs while running CounterEvolution—conceiving, constructing and running Little Big North represents a logical full return to music and audio production for Jim.

Malone purchased the property where Little Big North now resides back in 2003. His idea was to have a place to camp and to one day build a cabin to rent and enjoy when he needed to get out of the city. Over the last twenty years, his vision shaped into Little Big North.

Book a Recording Session at Little Big North

Little Big North is offering a barter arrangement for anyone who wishes to share their talent, expertise, or sweat equity for recording time. They are calling upon all bands, session musicians, engineers, producers, social media savants, and handy people to check things out! You can look into it at this link.

Little Big North is currently, for a limited time, offering 20% off all combo packages! Not to mention, they are holding an open house on Sunday, June 25th. If you're a musician, or any type of audio professional, or simply curious about what they are up to, they encourage people to stop by and check out the new studio and performance space. Free drinks and snacks will be provided, and free T-shirts to the first 10 guests.

