Popular Marlboro Music Festival Mazzstock Announces 2023 Dates

If you have yet to experience Mazzstock yet, then let this year be your year! In the 15 years since it was created, Mazzstock has become one of the Hudson Valley's biggest and most prolific music festivals to highlight all genres of music from amazing local musicians.

Mazzstock originated as a big birthday party. No, seriously! In 2008, Marlboro resident "Big Lee" Mazzola celebrated his 50th birthday with a huge musical throw down. Little did he or anyone else know that the birthday celebration would change his life and those surrounding him. Mazzstock was born out of this birthday celebration, and is now a three-day festival with two stages. The weekend contains non-stop, non-overlapping music in the scenic hills of Marlboro.

The festival has highlighted artists of all genres, including alternative, jam bands, blues, reggae, country and more! And after the amplified music ends each night, people gather together around the campfire for an acoustic jam. Along with the music, Mazzstock features many local food and craft vendors, face and body painting, live art, yoga, and visual arts installations.

When is Mazzstock 2023?

Just announced this weekend, Mazzstock returns to the Hudson Valley from August 17th to August 20th. Mazzstock preaches "3 Days. 2 Stages. 1 Love. No Worries." The perfect vibe for an amazing festival. People can buy tickets and look into more info on the Mazzstock website.

If you are a vendor, or live artist performer, you can go to the website and follow the instructions in order to try to be apart of the festivities.

Fantastic Local New York Artists You Need to Know In honor of all the local Hudson Valley artists that I've covered at Townsquare, I want to highlight all the musicians that I've had the privilege to interview!

10 Best Ulster County Wineries According to Google These Ulster County wineries are some of the best places to unwind and take in some of the best views that the Hudson Valley has to offer!