Look What’s New at the Orange County Fair Speedway in New York
This has been an exciting year so far at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown. After a few early season rain delays and reschedules, OCFS is finally enjoying an enthusiastic race season.
They have had to make a few more changes to their schedule this season, the most recent was the cancelation of the World of Outlaws late model week originally scheduled for June 17th and 18th. They have planned a regular racing schedule instead. They also have been plagued by some shortages like the rest of us which had them changing some track policies for racing in late May.
Orange County Fair Speedway in New York Gets New Surface
The latest news out of the Orange County Fair Speedway came today (June 6) in a Facebook post from Maxwell's 31st Lap Tavern. They are one of the concessions at the Orange County Fair Speedway where you can enjoy food and a beer or cocktails before, during, or after the race.
Maxwell's Posted on their Facebook page the latest track update which had a lot of people commenting. Basically, in simple terms, the longest continuously operating dirt track is getting a new layer of dirt or should we say clay. This will lead to some great new surfaces for the rest of the racing season.
Lynyrd Skynyrd in Concert at OCFS in Middletown, New York
The work being done early this week will be done in time for this weekend's concert. Friday night, the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown with OME welcomes Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guests the Marshall Tucker Band and Six Gun Salley. They also have a full night of racing planned for Saturday Night the 11th with the Spring Smashtacular.