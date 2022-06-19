Two months into the 2022 season at the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) and things are getting exciting. The Orange County Fair is just a few weeks away and the theme nights at OCFS are getting more popular. Every year the OCFS tries to make sure they create nights that race fans will enjoy and the Night to honor the Construction Industry is no exception.

The speedway has recently resurfaced the hard clay track making it more fun for the drivers and the spectators. The OCFS 2022 season is their 103rd and they show no signs of slowing down. Saturday night racing in Middletown, NY has become an annual summer family ritual whether you sit in the drive-in or the grandstand.

Construction Industry Night at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY

rodho rodho loading...

On July 9th, 2022 OCFS will be celebrating the Hudson Valley's construction Industry with vendors and a parade during the evening race schedule. There will be fast cars on the track and fun in the grandstand for all that attend. Pits will open at Open 3 PM. The racing will go green at 6:30 PM. Both the Grandstand and Drive-In Open at 4 PM

OCFS has planned to have the United Rentals Big Block Modifieds race their usual 30-lap feature. That night will also be the first race for the 12 teams that have qualified for the $30,000 Championship Prize. Along with other classes of racing that night the Empire Super Sprint Cars will make their debut at OCFS. They have also planned a Construction Industry Happy Hour from 5 pM to 6 PM.

OCFS has put together a special package for the night plus they have presale discount ticket offers going on right now through June 30th, 2022. For tickets contact the OCFS box office at (845) 342-2573 daily from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Orange County Fair Speedway Middletown, NY Unbelievable Crash 2021

Brandon Walters' Crash at OCFS Brandon Walters was lucky to not be seriously hurt Saturday night when his race car wreck at the Orange County Fair Speedway. It was a rare sight to see a car tumble three times and then end up outside the track after going over and through a fence while getting tangled up in the telephone and electric wires but fortunately everyone including Brandon walked away.

Do You Have Any of These Items in Your Car?