2 New COVID-19 Requirements at Bethel Woods for the Event Gallery Series

If you have tickets for an event at Bethel Woods that is scheduled in their Event Gallery we have an important update to share with you that they posted today (Sept 21, 2021) on their Facebook page.

As of today anyone attending a show that is part of the 2021 Event Gallery Series will be required to follow a newly established policy. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts announced that the new entry requirements will include either proof of being fully vaccinated or printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

All persons attending will be ask to provide printed documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to the concert or event they are attending. If you are fully vaccinated you will needs to show proof of vaccination. These new policies will be required for everyone attending.

It is more important than ever that when you plan to go somewhere over the next few months you familiarize yourself with the policies of the place you are visiting. Restrictions vary from place to place and it can be confusing. Calling ahead to understand what you need when you arrive can is always a good idea.

Unfortunately, we are heading in to the colder weather and more event will be moving indoors. This will mean that more of us will be required to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test when we plan to attend an indoor gathering.

If you aren't vaccinated getting the negative test is worth it Bethel Woods this fall, they have an amazing line up of artist play in their Event Gallery Series (List of upcoming events). The Event galley offers a very intimate place to enjoy a performance. I had the opportunity to see Kiefer Sutherland there a few years back and the event space really added to the enjoyment of the night.