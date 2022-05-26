Kelly Clarkson Spotted Catching a Cab at LEGOLAND, NY

Some people wait a lifetime, for a moment like this...and by this, we mean a visit to Legoland, New York Resort in Goshen!

It looks like Kelly Clarkson was able to breakaway from her busy schedule to take her family on a trip to the Hudson Valley. People is reporting that the singer-turned-talkshow-host was in Goshen last weekend with her kids River and Remy.

The Clarkson bunch took in the sights at LEGOLAND, NY, and even hopped into a Yellow Lego Taxi for a fun photo op.

LEGOLAND New York Resort.

Legoland, New York Resort is the biggest Legoland resort ever and is made up of 150 acres of space along with a hotel on the property. Plus they have 50 rides, shows, and attractions that are designed for kids ages 2-12.

From the pictures alone, it looks like the Clarkson family had a beautiful day put together Piece by Piece...or Lego brick by Lego brick.

Looking for something to do this summer with the family? Check out Legoland, New York Resorts 1st ever Red, White, and Boom "Bricktastic" 4th of July Celebration. On July 4th enjoy a day of special extended park hours and Legoland NY's first-ever fireworks show.

The kids can also keep cool this summer in Lego City's water playground that comes with a giant waterbuck and waterslide. Plus they can build and race LEGO boats!

Tickets are available for purchase now on the Legoland NY Resort website. If you want to plan out the rest of your 2022 at Legoland in Goshen, they're hosting Brick-or-Treat during select weekends in October and the Holiday Bricktacular starting in November.

LEGOLAND Reveals Images of New Water Playground When LEGOLAND New York opens for its 2022 season, guests will get to experience a brand-new water playground and a few other surprises.