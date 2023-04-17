Foodies Excited for the Hudson Valley’s New Taste of Italy

Have you ever dreamt of going to Italy?

Visiting Italy is on my bucket list but until then I will create my own Italian paradise wherever I go, the European lifestyle sounds relaxing.

There's something so delicious about Italian food, especially in New York state. Coming from an Italian family, I know that preparing food for others and serving it with love is a must and comes easy to those who want to do so.

Quite often, I crave bruschetta, tomato and fresh mozzarella, penne a vodka and pizza. Italian food is the way to not only my heart but a happy stomach as well.

Those who are also looking for authentic Italian food and can't get to Italy at the moment are now in luck.

We're not the only ones who get excited about the food here in the Hudson Valley. Man Vs. Food ate their way through the Hudson Valley and stopped in 3 local businesses.

Foodies Are Excited For The Hudson Valley's New Taste Of Italy

This Orange County, NY town was excited to welcome in a new business before they even arrived. All over social media, local residents shared their enthusiasm for some new flavors in their village.

Hudson Valley businesses are important to the community. They bring us together, provide us with what we need and bring business to the area which helps promote growth all over.

Some of our favorite Hudson Valley hotspots are places where we can go to unwind, enjoy our favorite meal or catch up with new friends who have similar interests and taste buds.

Little Italy Foods Opened Their Doors In Orange County, NY



Congratulations to Little Italy Foods and their new location in a charming, small town that has been eager for them to arrive.

Little Italy Foods are happy to be a part of Goshen, NY as they have local roots and a strong love of food. They look forward to bringing the fresh flavors of Italy to Hudson Valley tastebuds.

What Can Guests Expect At Little Italy Foods In Goshen, NY?

Little Italy Foods has a wide variety of authentic, Italian options.

Freshly prepared salads, sandwiches and ready to eat meals are available on site. Those looking for a boost can enjoy their European style brewed coffees.

There are breakfast, lunch and dinner options at Little Italy Foods.

I can't but admit my mouth was watering and my stomach began to grumble while reading their menu. I'm excited to stop by and try their Chicken Parm and Tortellini.

Guests can visit Little Italy Foods in person and also book an event with them. Those in need of catering from options of an office party to an at home celebration can have it all.

Little Italy Foods In Goshen, NY Posts Their Specials On Social Media



This new Italian hot spot keeps the community informed by posting their specials on social media. In one day, they had specials such as chicken noodle soup, meatballs, sausage and peppers, mozzarella sticks, rice balls, baked manicotti and the list goes on.

Little Italy Foods hours are Monday through Saturday with the hours of 6:00am- 6:30pm.

Little Italy Foods

87 Main St,

Goshen, NY 10924

Where is your favorite restaurant in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

