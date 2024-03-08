‘Alive’ Dinosaurs Spotted in Upstate New York
Empire State residents are taking a trip back to the prehistoric age.
Last weekend, a dinosaur world record was set at a LEGOLAND theme park.
LEGOLAND Sets Dinosaur World Record
Sadly, this world record wasn't set at the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen. It was set at LEGOLAND California.
LEGOLAND California invited all to show up to the park in dinosaur costumes. 1,237 dancing dinos helped break the world record for the largest dinosaur costume party in the world.
LEGOLAND California used the world record attempt to promote it’s new Dino Valley, which opens later in March.
The interactive Dino Area will allow park goers to dig for fossils, build dinos with LEGO bricks and meet and greet with new costume characters.
When I reported on this world recording during one of my mornings newscasts on 101.5 WPDH my coworkers were disappointed that new Dino park isn't close to the Hudson Valley.
Dinos Alive Exhibit Opens In Capital Region
Dinos Alive Exhibit Now Open In Schenectady, New York
Tickets cost $16.90 with children under the age of three free.
Hours Of Operation
- Monday, Wednesday & Thursday: 10 A.M. - 6:30 P.M.
- Friday: 10 A.M. - 7:30 P.M.
- Saturday: 9h30 A.M. - 7:30 P.M.
- Sunday: 9:30 A.M. - 6 P.M
- Tuesday: Closed
The exhibit is expected to be open for the rest of March at the Armory Studios in Schenectady, New York on Thursday.