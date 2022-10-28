17 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley

It takes you by surprise when you run into a celebrity and you're not in Los Angeles or New York City.

Lucky for us, we live in a part of the US that has quickly become an escape for celebrities.

Hollywood on The Hudson?

We've seen the Hudson Valley pop on screen over the last few years. From mentions on Law & Order SVU to major shoutouts on screen with the Hudson Valley as the backdrop for shows like The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Whitehouse Plumbers, and I Know This Much Is True.

With all of these big projects in the area, of course, there are going to be celebrity sightings.

Recent Celeb Sightings in The Hudson Valley

It feels like every week there is a new celebrity sighting in our own neighborhood. Most recently, Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler was seen walking around Saugerties and visiting the Headless Horseman in Ulster Park.

International superstar and 80s icon Debbie Gibson was spotted enjoying dinner at Ole Savannah in Kingston, twice in one weekend! Kelly Clarkson brought the kiddies out to Goshen over the summer to visit LEGOLAND New York Resort and Kelsey Grammer was serving up drinks at Barton Orchard in September.

Is Your Hudson Valley Neighbor a Celebrity?

Possibly! We've all heard stories of actors and actresses moving to the area to get away from the crazy celebrity life. Our most popular celebrity neighbors include Paul Rudd, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Julianna Margulies, and Mandy Patinkin just to name a few.

Have you seen any celebrities in the Hudson Valley? Where and who did you run into? We can add it to the celebrity sighting list below!

