Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend

A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares.

On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.

Aziz tells us he was working at his family's restaurant, Bina's Cafe when he spotted the celeb. He told us "when I saw him crossing the road first I thought it was just someone with a similar look or similar hairstyle but when I had the second look I was sure it was him the one and only Dr. Ried from the show criminal minds."

CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Gubler is most famously known as Dr. Spencer Ried on the CBS crime drama which aired from 2005 until the show ended back in 2020. He also voiced the character of Simon in the Alvin and The Chipmunk movie series.

Other Gubler sightings this weekend involve the actor celebrating Halloween a little early at the Headless Horseman haunted attraction in Ulster Park. Denise Tardi Cooper shared a photo of MGG on her Facebook page with the caption "If you’ve watched Criminal Minds you know who this is… Kylee had the pleasure of scaring him last night at the Headless Horseman. I think it made her night!"

Cooper's daughter Kaylee is an actor at the attraction and could not break character after she had the opportunity to scare him. Word is that this isn't Gublers first time visiting the Headless Horseman. We can't blame him, it's one of the top Hudson Valley attractions this time of year!

Have you run into any celebrities lately in the Hudson Valley? Let us know!

Celebrities You Might Run Into In Upstate New York...Because They Live Here

Tour the Haunted Huguenot Street in Ulster County, NY The Haunted History Trail of New York has much to offer to those who dare to travel on it. Here is one of the creepiest streets in Ulster County, NY.