5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Filet Mignon Spot in the Hudson Valley

5. Lakeview House

Lakeview House Restaurant in Newburgh, NY offers casual, gourmet dining on the shores of Orange Lake. Try the 10oz Gorgonzola Crusted Filet Mignon. Lakeview House Restaurant makes our list at number 5.

4. The Tasting Room

The Tasting Room in Rhinebeck, NY with Culinary graduate Chef Daniel, a Culinary graduate, uses fresh and local ingredients to create an intimate culinary experience complimented by the Hudson Valley's charm. They take the number 4 spot on our list.

3. Daryl's House

Owned by Daryl Hall (of Hall & Oates fame), Daryl's House Restaurant and Live Music Club in Pawling, NY offers great food and live music. We're told the Filet Mignon is always perfect. Daryl's House takes the number 3 spot on our list.

2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House in Tarrytown, NY has been serving the Westchester County area for decades. They specialize in serving USDA Prime steaks, each seared to perfection. Try the Petit Filet. Ruth's Chris Steak House takes the number 2 spot on our list.

1. End Cut

End Cut in West Park, NY provides an intimate setting for guests to enjoy a menu of French and Italian Fusion. And the 10oz Filet Mignon, with Signature fig demi-glace, is said to be the best around! End Cut takes the top spot at number 1 on our list.

There you have the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. Get out and enjoy a great steak dinner at one of these fine restaurants.