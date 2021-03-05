There must be something in the water in Ulster County.

We know we have some incredibly talented musicians around the Hudson Valley. Unfortunately this year, we weren't able to see them perform at some of our favorite local businesses. However, we were lucky enough to see them on the big screen.

In October of 2020, Saugerties native Ian Flannigan turned the chairs around on NBC's The Voice. Not only did he make it to the televised rounds while representing for #TeamBlake Shelton, but he made it to the Top 3.

Now it's Laila Mach's turn.

The 15-year-old, New Paltz high school student, made Hudson Valley headlines when she was featured in a promotional commercial for American Idol on New Year's Eve.

Since then, we've been patiently waiting for her episode to air, and it looks like the time is now.

Mach announced on her Facebook page that her American Idol audition will air this Sunday, March 7th, at 8PM on ABC.

We had the opportunity to talk with Laila who told us that she's super excited for her audition, "I'm nervous but more excited than nervous" Mach explained

Mach is an all-around musician, playing piano and guitar as well as writing her own songs and of course singing.

We're not sure what she'll be performing for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, but Laila says she "grew up listening to Country music" thanks to her Grandpa Joe. She's also a big fan of Gabby Barret who you may remember came in 3rd on American Idol back in 2018.

Find out if Laila Mach makes it to Hollywood on American Idol this Sunday, March 7th at 8 pm on ABC.

You can follow Laila on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @LailaMOffical and check out her original music on Spotify and Apple Music under Laila Mach.

Good luck, Laila! The Hudson Valley is rooting for you!

Top 5 Most Famous SUNY New Paltz Graduates

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley