Many In New York State Think Their Phones Were Hacked

Many New York State residents dealing with cellphone issues are worried their phones got hacked.

Many New York State residents woke up Thursday with no cellphone service.

Major Cell Phone Companies Have Outages In New York State

Thousands of people across the country were impacted.

In New York, some AT&T customers were stuck in S-O-S mode. AT&T told customers are experiencing interruption and are encouraging the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.

DownDetector reported T-Mobile, Verizon, Cricket Wireless, FirstNet, Boost Mobil, Consumer Celluar, US Celluar and Straight Talk also had outages.

T-Mobile and Verizon customers reported issues, but the carriers said their networks operated normally and did not experience outages.

Was AT&T Hacked?

Thursday afternoon I was speaking with my brother. He was unaware of the outages but was meeting up with a friend who has AT&T.

His friend told him to contact him another way because his cellphone had no service due to AT&T being "hacked."

A quick Google search confirmed an an investigation into Thursday's cell phone outages is looking into whether it may have been part of a cyberattack.

According to ABC:

Two sources briefed on the situation told ABC News that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security among other agencies, had been urgently investigating to determine whether the AT&T outage was the result of a cyberattack or a hack, or simply some sort of technical malfunction.

AT&T Service Restored, Company Says No Indication Of Cyberattack

AT&T Service Restored, Company Says No Indication Of Cyberattack

AT&T's cell phone service was fully restored after being out for most of Thursday.

"We apologize to our affected customers. All wireless service has been restored," AT&T tweeted Thursday just after 6 p.m.

AT&T later said that it has no indication that the outage was due to a cyberattack.

"Based on our initial review, we believe the outage was caused by the application & execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack. We are continuing our assessment to ensure we keep delivering the service that our customers deserve," AT&T said.

