Can You Sing? American Idol Auditions ‘Zoom’ into New York

Have you ever wanted to audition for American Idol? Here is how and when you could become America's next big thing!

Has anyone ever told you that you have a good singing voice? Are the one person in your circle of friends and family that loves to sing and thinks they have a good enough voice to maybe one day become famous?? One of the longest-running TV singing competitions, American Idol has announced that there are coming back for season 22 and are ready to hear any and all Idol hopefuls.

American Idol Auditions

If you think you have what it takes to possibly be the next American Idol but have always stressed about auditioning we have some good news. American Idol has announced that for the fourth year in a row, they will be holding nationwide online auditions on Zoom. "Idol Across America" gives anyone 15 years or older a chance to audition live virtually face-to-face with producers. Idol hopefuls will be able to get real-time feedback from producers and could be on the way to making Idol history and being crowned the next "American Idol".

When are American Idol New York Auditions?

As the nationwide search for the next singing superstar gets underway, New York auditions will take place on Zoom on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Hudson Valley is full of talented singers that just need that one shot so if you or someone you know is interested in trying out there are numerous eligibility requirements to take into consideration before you audition. You can see all the requirements here and if you would like to show off your singing skills you can sign up for auditions online here.

The new season of American Idol will air on ABC and is expected to start in December 2023.

