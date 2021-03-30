Laila Mach’s Idol Journey Comes to an End

Was it the outcome we were expecting? If you haven't watched American Idol's latest Showstopper episode, stop reading here. We've got some spoilers ahead.

We've been following the American Idol journey of 16-year-old New Paltz high school student Laila Mach for a few weeks now and have had the opportunity to talk to the spunky teen before her big performances.

Mach has been impressing us, America, and the judges, week after week with her strong vocals and skilled use of her musical talents. Was it enough to make it through the Showstopper round and on to the Duets & Superstars round?

After gaining some confidence performing with the full Idol house band, Laila headed into her Showstopper performance ready to take on the Alicia Keys classic, "If I Ain't Got You."

Throughout the performance, it looked like she had the judges hooked. Lionel Richie was feeling it from his video screen.

When Luke Bryan and Katy Perry sat down with Laila for their final judgment, you could tell the vibe was off from the judges.

Katy Perry said "I really believe, Laila, that you have the skillset, the talent...I think your voice is getting better, and better, and better. You did so much of the right stuff."

Unfortunately, Perry then added "But I think it's a matter of timing for you, Laila. Sometimes we have to say no."

And with that, Laila Mach's American Idol journey has ended.

We have a feeling that's not the last we'll be seeing from Laila. With the world slowly getting back to normal, hopefully, we can get a live Hudson Valley Laila Mach performance in 2021.

Way to go, Laila! You made the Hudson Valley proud!

