Hudson Valley Favorite and NBC's The Voice contestant Ian Flanigan was spotted today (August 18, 2021) signing all kinds of great items to benefit the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter.

According to a Facebook post Saugerties native Ian Flanigan signed a guitar and some of the shelters shirts all to be used at an upcoming event to support the shelter. All of these items and more will be part of a benefit to help the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter located at 1765 Route 212 in Saugerties.

The Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter along with Anne Kime Cirulli have organized an event. PINTS FOR PAWS in September where you will be able to bid on these items with a portion of the proceeds going to help the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter with their expenses.

Pints for PAWS is present by the Old Factory Brewing Company and will be held on September 18th, 2021 at 628 Main Street Cairo. The event includes a dog show, a raffle table full of great prizes where you are sure to find Ian's autographed items plus you can watch Hi Tec K9 Academy perform. The brewery will also have pints and food available for you to enjoy.

Since his appearance on NBC's The Voice Ian has been busy working on new music including his new hit Grow Up featuring Blake Shelton.

If your are hoping to catch Ian in concert you actually have many opportunities coming up right here in the Hudson Valley. He will be performing at the Grandstand on Thursday August 26th, 2021 at the Dutchess County Fair. He will also be on the bill with Chris Janson at the Hudson Valley Rodeo on Saturday October 2nd, 2021.

