Chris Stapleton Brings All American Road Show to Bethel Woods

We've been waiting for this one. It's been a long time coming, but we're finally getting a HUGE country act coming to the Hudson Valley.

Bethel Woods Center For the Arts announced on Monday, April 19th, that Chris Stapleton (the ACM Album of The Year award winner for Starting Over) and The All American Road Show is coming to town.

Last week, Stapleton announced more of his shows being postponed or canceled (just the Atlantic City tour stop) due to COVID-19 concerns.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 23rd 2021. Chris will be bringing along fellow country artist Margo Price and Kendell Marvel to open the show at Bethel this upcoming fall.

Tickets go on sale for the show Friday April 30th at 10 am online on the Bethel Woods website, through Ticketmaster, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

When it comes to safety protocol and the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethel Woods is taking matters very seriously. To assure a safe concert going experience Bethel is following current New York State guidelines and concert goers will need a "proof of a negative test or full vaccination will be required." Patrons will also be required to wear a mask at all times.

For more of Bethel's COVID-19 guidelines and information, you can visit their COVID-19 FAQ's page.

Stapleton isn't the only one making his way to Bethel Woods. As of today, The Black Crowes, James Taylor, Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, and Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire are all on the Summer 2021 line up.

Live music is coming back to the Hudson Valley! What shows will you be going to?!

