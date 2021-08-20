It's back! The 8th annual Hudson River Craft Beer Festival will return to Riverfront Park in Beacon on Saturday, September 18th - and the greater Hudson Valley area lets out a collective three cheers for beer!

It's been a while (yeah, we're looking right at you, COVID) since we've all been able to get together and throw back a couple beers (or seltzers), right? Add in some food, games, live music and entertainment and let's just call it a day!

The Pete & Tosh Seeger Riverfront Park at 1 Flynn Dr in Beacon is the place to be on September 18th for your chance to sample from 60+ different breweries.

General admission gets you in from 1:30-5:30pm, or why not go VIP and get an extra hour of sampling with 12:30pm entry. There's even a Designated Driver ticket option for our real heroes, taking one for the team to ensure that everyone gets home safely. Riverfront Park is just a few minute walk from the Beacon Metro North station, so that's always an option to consider. Ticketing information can be found here.

The last time we were all together for a Craft Beer Festival was in September of 2019, as the 2020 event was cancelled last summer. I think that means we have some catching up to do, right?

In addition to the plethora of beverages on tap, there will be food trucks and entertainment, too. On top of that, you really can't beat the views at Riverfront Park, so all-in-all, we're letting you know it's going to be a pretty fantastic day.

So, get ready to sport your best pretzel necklace and get more info, including links to ticket options, here.

HIGHLIGHTS: Hudson River Craft Beer Festival