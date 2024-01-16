2 Landmark Eateries Among Best In America, 1 In Upstate New York

Two longtime restaurants in New York State were just two of the best in America. Presidents and celebrities have dined at the historic eateries.

Love Food named "America's Best Mom And Pop Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food."

"Sometimes, only good old-fashioned comfort food will do – and there are plenty of places across the US that dish up exactly that. From century-old diners offering belly-busting breakfasts, to old-timey Italian joints that have used the same recipes for decades, these are our favorite mom-and-pop restaurants in every part of the country," Love Food states.

Two locations from New York State made the list. One for New York City and the other from Upstate New York.

Sylvia's Restaurant, New York City

Sylvia's Restaurant in New York City was one of the two eateries in New York State honored.

"Sylvia's has been dishing out exceptional quality soul food for decades, from expertly made chicken and waffles to shrimp and grits with all the trimmings," Love Food states about Sylvia's.

It's known for Gospel brunch on Sundays, Live Music on Wednesdays, and daily specials.

Unnamed Presidents and celebrities have dined at the historic eatery called "Sylvia’s home," according to the Sylvia's Restaurant website.

The Country Corner Cafe, Saratoga Springs

The Country Corner Cafe in Saratoga Springs was also honored. Love Food states the following about the Upstate New York Cafe:

The Country Corner Cafe is one of the most popular. It changed hands in early 2023, with original owner Roseann Hotaling selling it to couple Julee and Mark O'Callaghan, who promise to keep everything customers love about the place. It's open until lunchtime each day, but breakfast is the real draw here. Try the Southern Benedict, with spicy turkey sausage and fried green tomatoes.

Three months later the couple moved to Saratoga Springs and made their "dream a reality," they state on the cafe's website.

