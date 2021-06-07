Orange County Fair in Middletown Announces 2021 Dates

We it is official we will now be able to attend all our county fairs in the Hudson Valley this summer. Earlier today the Orange County Fair Speedway shared on their Facebook page that the Orange County Fair will be open this summer from Thursday July 15th through Sunday August 1st 2021. The fair will be open Thursday through Sunday only for three weeks in July.

Last year thanks to CIVD we had to miss all our summer fair fun but not this summer they are all back, Dutchess County Fair, Ulster County Fair and now the Orange County Fair too. We have a lot to look forward to even if there are a few changes this year to accommodate COVID regulations.

The Orange County Fair (OCF) in Middletown New York is ready for everyone to come out for great entertainment and big fair fun. They will have new rides, monster trucks, the Gator Boys Show, Redneck Warriors, fireworks, pig races, Extreme Jousting and of course lots of live music.

NRiley

The 181st Annual Orange County Fair will offer both gate admission and pay one price unlimited ride tickets too. Buying tickets in advance will save you money. OCF has family packages that can save you up to $70 is you buy before July 18th.

This year the fair will also be offering both free music on their Pavilion Stage and headliners performances on their Stadium Stage. Delicious fair food and fun will all be on the schedule for 12 big days at this years Orange County Fair.

