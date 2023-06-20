5 Museums for Summer Fun Within a Short Drive of Hudson Valley
Are you already starting to dread the long summer days with the kids saying "I'm bored." Looking for things to do with the family? The Hudson Valley, along with the Adirondacks, Catskills and even the Albany area has many museums that will distract, entertain and educate you and your family this summer.
Here are 5, that are all either in the Hudson Valley or within an hour's drive. Have you been to any of these? Do you think we should add more to this list? Let us know.
The Mid-Hudson Children's Museum, 75 N Water St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
This museum could end up being an all-day quest, because you also have the Mid-Hudson Bridge, the HV Rail Trail, The Poughkeepsie Train Station and the Walkway over the Hudson to explore and all within short distances of the museum.
The FASNY Museum of Firefighting, 117 Harry Howard Ave, Hudson NY 12534
Every kid at some point at least considers becoming a firefighter. At this museum you can join in the bucket brigade, the Jr Firefighter Challenge course, and the Fire Safety Discovery Room. Plus, all of the old firetrucks to check out as well. Keep Reading For More Museums.
Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum, 1031 Old Rte 17, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
How to tie a fly, to how to reel in the big one, plus the history of fishing in the Catskills and the local area. The museum is also a location for getting your fishing license. Open Friday through Monday.
READ MORE: Which HV Museum Has Multiple Picasso's?
The Trailside Museum and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, located at Bear Mountain, Stony Point, NY 10986
This is a fun place to check out. Absolutely beautiful and there is also a zoo with rescued animals. Hard to imagine that it is right in the shadow of the Bear Mountain Bridge and the Appalachian Trail.
The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, 9 Norton Rd, Red Hook, NY 12571
Depending on what time of year you visit this museum, you might also be treated to one of their flight displays. Seeing the planes take off and land is pretty cool, not to mention when the pilots do some of their acrobatic maneuvers too. Even spending time looking at all the planes is pretty cool.
What are your plans for summer? Share them with us!