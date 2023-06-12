Which Hudson Valley Water Parks Will Be Super Busy This Summer?
Is it time to get your swimsuit out of the back of the drawer? If you don't have a pool at your home or near your home, you might be thinking about renting someone else's pool by the hour. Another option is to see if you can make an arrangement with a local hotel to use their pool during the day for a small amount.
There is another option, within a short driving distance of the Hudson Valley New York. What about heading to a water park? When was the last time you made it to a water park?
Where are the water parks, with the closest drive to the Hudson Valley Region of New York?
Mountain Creek Waterpark, 200 Rt 94, Vernon, NJ 07462 (973) 827-2000
SplashDown Beach 16 Old Rt 9 Fishkill, NY 12524 Phone number (845) 897-9600
Zoom Flume Water Park 20 Shady Glen Rd, East Durham, NY 12423
Rocking Horse Ranch "Big Splash Water Park" 600 Route 44/55 • Highland, NY 12528
Legoland New York, 1 Legoland Way, Goshen NY 10924, (845) 410-0290
Where are the water parks that are a bit longer drive (but doable) from the Hudson Valley?
Not so close to the Hudson Valley but they do take under 3 (ish) hours from the Hudson Valley.
Great Escape in Lake George
Splish Splash in Long Island
Great Wolf Lodge, Pocono's PA