A New Musuem All About “Failure” Opens Doors in New York City

Have you ever heard the phrase "without failure there would be no innovation?" It is pretty true. Whoever just got it right the first time? Heck WD-40 is named because it took 40 tries...or is it because it can be used on 40 things?

There is a new museum in New York City dedicated to just that, products or items that were once thought interesting enough to take the world by storm, only to fizzle away in the night. Yet, maybe these 'product failures' will somehow bring up happy memories of your childhood?

Where is this Museum of Failure? How much are tickets?

Sadly, at this point in time, you will have to travel to New York City (Brooklyn) to visit this unusual museum, and you will need to plan your trip soon, because this "pop-up" will only be around till May 14, 2023. Ticket prices range from $16.50 to $30.50 depending on the age of the guest or the experience level that you are seeking.

What types of failures will be found in the "Musuem of Failure?"

Again, remember some of the items that are categorized as failures, yes got them into this unique museum, but these items might have been a cool part of your childhood. For instance, who remembers the Delorean Motor Car (hello, Back to the Future), Crystal Pepsi? The E.T Video Game? This could make for an interesting afternoon flashing back to those cool memories. You might be left scratching your head as to why those items did not succeed, but then again, their efforts made room for newer (and potentially tastier) products.

